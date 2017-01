× Over 400 avalanches reported in Colorado since January 1

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche Information Center reported over 400 avalanches in the state since January 1. There are many more that haven’t been entered into the organization’s database yet.

The center also said 11 people have been caught in avalanches, two of them were buried and rescued. There have been no fatalities so far in the new year.

The avalanche risk in Colorado’s mountains was rated from moderate to high on Saturday.