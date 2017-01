Scientists named a new species of primate after a star wars character.

The Skywalker “Hoo-Lock gibbon” was discovered in china nine years ago. But researchers only confirmed it as a new species recently.

It’s endangered and facing extinction with fewer than 200 of them left in the wild.

The ‘jungle Jedi’ is named after Star Wars hero Luke Skywalker — because of the way he moves through the tree tops.