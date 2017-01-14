More snow heads to Colorado as holiday weekend winds down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mountain Snow: A storm system traveling south of Colorado Sunday will dump heavy snow across our southern mountains which could measure up to two feet. That same system will push snow bands into the central and northern mountains on Sunday night as well with accumulation running up to a foot. Snow will also be possible on Monday. So, if you are planning on heading to the mountains to ski, given all the fresh and deep powder, just make sure to plan your travels accordingly as it will be slow-going.

Piles of powder this morning. Colorado's best. Photo via @DrJonKedski : pic.twitter.com/rEU7SIXAYs — Chris Tomer (@chris_tomer) January 14, 2017

Denver Snow: Snow developing across Denver and the Front Range Sunday will stay with us overnight into Monday morning. Several inches of accumulation (roughly 2″-4″) is possible and could impact the Monday morning drive.

Ice Storm: It’s going to be a mix of freezing rain, freezing fog, snow & ice for Southeast Colorado through the weekend. Some of the ice is also possible for far eastern Colorado where a WINTER STORM WATCH is in place for dangerous travel late in the weekend. The storm will also deliver ice to KS, OK, NE. Significant ice accumulations are possible. Power outages are likely. Keep that in mind if your travel plans take you in that direction.