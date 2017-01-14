Man found dead in sunken Maserati

DOUGLAS COUNTY — Authorities are investigating how a Maserati from a car dealership ended up in a Highlands Ranch retention pond. The car wasn’t reported as stolen.

The driver was killed. Mike Ward Maserati – the dealership where the car came from – isn’t commenting on the incident and it’s still unclear if the man was a customer, staff member or neither.

A passerby spotted the vehicle in the pond just off C-470 between Lucent and Santa Fe at about 9:40 a.m. Authorities believe reckless speeds contributed to the crash.