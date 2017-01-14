× Longmont police searching for missing at-risk man

LONGMONT, Colo. — Police are asking for the public’s help locating a 25-year-old man considered at-risk.

The man, identified only as Wesley, is described as 5-feet-7 inches tall and was last seen wearing black sweatpants and sweatshirt. He had on a yellow hat with a “minion”, a cartoon character that appears in the children’s movie, Despicable Me.

Anyone with information about Wesley is asked to call the Longmont Police Department at (303) 651 -8501.