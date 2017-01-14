Hundreds gather to defend rights of immigrants and refugees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- Hundreds braved a cold day for a rally in support of immigrants and refugees. The event came days before Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 16.

People in 50 cities across the country came together in support of the national day of action.

The rally took place at Fletcher Plaza and called for preserving the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy which protects hundreds of thousands of young immigrants in the country.

The groups say they will stand in the way of deportations and racial profiling.