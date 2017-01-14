Fundraiser for fallen Trooper draws awareness to “Move Over” law

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A fundraiser held Saturday to support the wife and children of Trooper Cody Donahue also served as a reminder of the law mandating drivers yield the right of way to an emergency vehicle.

Donahue was killed when he was struck by a vehicle as he responded to a separate crash on the side of Interstate 25 south of Castle Rock.

The incident drew renewed awareness to what is commonly referred to as the "move over law." All 50 states now have such a law; it has been on the books in Colorado since 2006. However, it hasn't persuaded drivers to do the right thing.

Since 2010, over 6,200 drivers have been cited in Colorado for violating the state's "move over" law.

In 2014, a record 1,470 drivers were cited. In 2016, over 1,000 drivers were issued citations and even more drivers received warnings. The fine is a minimum of $87.

The law requires drivers to move over a lane for law enforcement and first responders, as well as road construction workers. If a driver cannot change lanes, the law requires they slow down significantly.

The driver in Donahue's case, 41-year-old Noe Gamez-Ruiz, has been charged with careless driving resulting in death and failure to yield the right-of-way to an emergency vehicle.

Donahue was an 11-year-veteran of the Colorado State Patrol. Half of the proceeds raised at Saturday's fundraiser will be given to the Trooper's wife and two daughters.