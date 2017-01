JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Firefighters rescued a dog from the icy water of Harriman Lake Saturday.

They got the call late Saturday morning about a dog in the water late Saturday morning.

Harriman Lake is at West Quincy Avenue and South Kipling Parkway.

Crews got the dog out of the water and said she walked to shore.

She’s OK an so is the firefighter in the photos.

No other details were provided.