Firefighters flooded with more calls to rescue dogs off ice

DENVER -- On Saturday, fire districts responded to two more calls to rescue dogs stuck on the ice at parks around Denver-metro and one firefighter said weather patterns are likely to blame for the increase.

"It's busy," said Chris Rhoads with the West Metro Fire District dive team. "We have the warm weather and then a cold freeze. People are itching to get outside when the weather warms up. They go outside and walk their dogs but the ice may or may not be solid so we are seeing a lot more animals out on the ice."

Over the past two weekends, Denver, Aurora, South Metro and West Metro fire districts have pulled dogs -- and sometimes their owners -- off the ice and out of icy waters. While the incidents are usually resolved quickly, it keeps firefighters busy. However, Rhoads said it doesn't necessarily strain resources because the firefighters are already working.

"We cross staff our vehicles so when we are not responding on a water rescue-type call, we are operating our normal fire trucks," said Rhoads.

Dog owners walking around Wash Park on Saturday said they keep their dogs on leashes on the path because it's both the law, and it's for their animal's safety. Rhoads said dogs often get stuck on the ice because they run out to chase water fowl.

"We have to have our dogs on the leash and that's for a reason. With all the geese and the ponds. I think for the safety of all dogs," said Anne Purvis.

Rhoads said dog owners should never try to fetch their dog off the ice themselves. Instead, call 911 and let firefighters pull the dog to safety.

"What might be solid ice right around the edge where its shallow, will turn into thin, mushy ice as you get further onto the lake," said Rhoads.

In the city of Denver, people caught walking their dogs off leash in areas where leashes are required could face an $80 citation.