INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts are reportedly trying to lure Peyton Manning back to the organization, but a source with FOX Sports says the hire is “unlikely.”

The Colts are looking to make Manning the head of football and pair him with Jon Gruden as head coach despite Chuck Pagano expected to return for the season.

Manning played 13 seasons with the Colts and was an 11-time Pro Bowler and won one championship in Indianapolis.