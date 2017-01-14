Aurora police need help locating the parents of young girl found alone

AURORA — The Aurora Police Department put out a call for assistance locating a child found alone at 1390 N. Peoria St. at approximately 5:52 p.m. Saturday.

Police don’t know where or who the girl’s parents are but do know she goes by the name Anna.

The girl is a Hispanic 4-year-old, approximately 3-feet-5 inches tall, weighing 35 pounds and has long black hair, black eyes and fair skin.

A customer inside a nearby store saw the child walking outside of the business by herself and contacted the police.

Anyone with information that can help police reunite Anna with her family is asked to contact dispatch at 303-627-3100.