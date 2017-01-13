Winter storms to have impact statewide this holiday weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It's a holiday weekend and winter storms will affect people statewide.

Denver Snow: Saturday will be quiet with some sunshine and seasonal highs in the low 40s.

On Sunday we will have snow developing across Denver and the Front Range. The snow will be coming up from the south. It will stay with us overnight into Monday morning. Several inches of accumulation (roughly 2-4″) is possible and could impact the Monday morning drive.

Mountain Snow: Scattered snow showers will be falling in the Colorado mountains on Saturday with light accumulation of a few inches.

On Sunday a storm system traveling south of Colorado will dump heavy snow across our southern mountains which could measure up to two feet. That same system will push snow bands into the central and northern mountains on Sunday as well with accumulation running up to a foot. Snow will also be possible on Monday.

So, if you are planning on heading to the mountains to ski given all the fresh and deep powder just make sure to plan your travels accordingly as it will be slow-going.

Ice Storm: It’s going to be a mix of freezing rain, freezing fog, snow and ice for southeast Colorado through the weekend.

Some of the ice is also possible for far eastern Colorado where a WINTER STORM WATCH is in place for dangerous travel late in the weekend. The storm will also deliver ice to Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska and Missouri on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Significant ice accumulations are possible. Power outages are likely. Keep that in mind if your travel plans take you in that direction.

