Here's an event that's sure to take the chill off of winter! Warm up with unlimited tastings of over a hundred of Colorado’s best brews from more than 45 breweries at one of Denver’s most popular beer festivals of the year. That's right. Winter Brew Fest is going on at Mile High Station in Denver on January 27th and 28th! And, tickets sell out fast! So, don't wait...get them today. Brad Sandler was here to tell us more!
