WATCH: Sheriff searches for suspects accused of stealing puppy from pet shop

Posted 1:51 pm, January 13, 2017, by , Updated at 02:33PM, January 13, 2017

 

 

DENVER — A puppy stolen from a pet shop on University Boulevard prompted the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office to ask for help finding the culprits.

A female Papillon puppy was stolen from the Perfect Pets store at 6840 S. University Blvd. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, according to officials.

The female suspect is described as a white woman in her 20s, with dark hair.

A description of the theft indicates the female suspect picked up the puppy by the back of the neck out of a dog pen display and carried it to the back of the store toward the visiting booths.

The male suspects is described as a white man in his 20s, with dark hair.

The male suspect distracted the store employee while the woman put the dog under her Puma sweatshirt. Both suspects left through a back exit without paying.

Anyone with information about the crime, the whereabouts of the stolen dog, or the identification of these suspects is asked to call the ACSO Crime Tip Hotline at 720-874-8477 with information.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward can call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Additionally, Perfect Pets is offering a $300 reward.

