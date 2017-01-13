Wade Phillips bids farewell to Broncos

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Wade Phillips, the defensive mastermind who helped the Broncos win Super Bowl 50 in February, bid farewell to the organization and its fans on Friday morning.

Phillips went on Twitter to thank Broncos general manager John Elway for bringing him to club after Gary Kubiak was hired before the 2015 season.

He also saluted the “greatest fans,” saying, “I will miss you.”

Thanks to John for bringing me ,the Greatest staff ,To Gary our leader ,to the Best players ever and to The greatest fans. I will miss you — Wade Phillips (@sonofbum) January 13, 2017

Phillips, the Broncos’ defensive coordinator the past two seasons, is off to the Los Angeles Rams in the same capacity.

Phillips also congratulated new Broncos coach Vance Joseph, who was hired Wednesday and had his introductory news conference on Thursday.

“Great hire by John Elway,” Phillips tweeted.

He also had a message for the fans.

“Don’t worry about the (defense),” Phillips tweeted. “Vance knows what I know. Plus, what he knows about defense.”