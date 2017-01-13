Vehicle crashes into mobile home after shots reportedly fired at bar

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A vehicle that sped away from a bar where shots were reportedly fired crashed into a mobile home on Friday morning.

Federal Heights police responded to a call of shots fired just before 2 a.m. at the VIP Bar and Grill at 8980 Federal Blvd.

Officers reported several vehicles speeding away from the parking lot, including one that later hit the mobile home a block east of Federal on West 90th Avenue.

At least one person was taken into custody and several others were questioned by police.

It hasn’t been confirmed if shots were fired at the bar.

It’s not known what led to the incident at the bar.