The Money Couple’s New Year, New Money You Challenge

Posted 2:54 pm, January 13, 2017

Did you know that a third of all New Year’s resolutions is about money? But, only 8% of people follow through with them. But, don't worry Scott and Bethany Palmer.. The money couple is challenging us to get "financially fit" this year and stay on track.

https://themoneycouple.com/