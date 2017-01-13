Suspect injured after shootout with officers at Colorado Springs Arby’s restaurant

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was shot by officers after a confrontation at an Arby’s restaurant on Thursday night, the Colorado Springs Police Department said.

The incident happened about 9:15 p.m. at the restaurant at 616 W. Garden of the Gods Road when officers made contact with what was described as a suspicious person.

Police said the man fired at the officers, who then returned fire.

The suspect was taken to a hospital to be treated for unknown injuries. His name and age have not been released, and his condition is not known.

The officers were not injured and were placed on routine administrative leave.