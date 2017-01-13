Summit County cabin destroyed by avalanche

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — An uninhabited cabin was destroyed by an avalanche on Wednesday afternoon, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office said.

Backcountry skiers notified deputies after finding the Maid of Orleans cabin destroyed about mile up from Peru Creek east of Arapahoe Basin ski resort.

Summit County Search and Rescue and the sheriff’s office used beacon checks and avalanche dogs but no one was inside the cabin at the time of the avalanche.

The avalanche danger is high in the mountains because of heavy snow in the past 10 days.