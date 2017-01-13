Skier received severe leg injury in collision with hit-and-run snowboarder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A skier said the person who hit her on the slopes at Keystone needs to face the consequences.

Jenny Elma was celebrating the new year on a ski outing when a snowboarder crashed into her and then ran off. She had severe leg injuries. She now has 13 screws in her leg following surgery to repair the damage.

"It hit me out of nowhere. I had no idea. All of a sudden it`s like bam, I watch my leg go out to the left. I`m like whoa, it`s not supposed to go that way," she said Friday.

Summit County Sheriff's Office investigators say the snowboarder who hit her and left broke the law. He needed to stay and give his information.

Elma said she thought she would spend the season skiing, but she'll now spend it watching from a window.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Summit County Sheriff's Office or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. That number is 720-913-7867.