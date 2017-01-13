Visit the Park Hill Supermarket: located at 3770 east 40th Ave. in Denver. Follow them on Facebook to see all the details and get their weekly discounts facebook.com/phsupermarket. Come and celebrate the Chinese New Year on Saturday, January 21st and see dragon and lion dance shows, cooking demonstrations... get free samples... and big discounts... There will also be drawings to win big prizes like a TV or Refrigerator!
Park Hill Supermarket – Chinese New Year Festivities!
