New Year New You For Less Money in 2017

A lot of the advice you get about losing weight during the holidays can add up fast, pricey gym memberships, equipment to work out at home, and expensive grocery bills at those fancy markets. But, it is possible to get healthy this year without busting your budget. The Sharp Mommy Katy Michael Stopped by to show us how this is all possible. Connect with her on facebook at Sharp Mommy Katy.
