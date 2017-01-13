× Missing newborn found 18 years after kidnapping from Florida hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A child kidnapped from a Florida hospital 18 years ago has been has been located.

Kamiyah Mobley was a newborn baby taken from University Hospital in Jacksonville on July 10, 1998.

Authorities announced Friday that Mobley was found in Walterboro, South Carolina.

51-year-old Gloria Williams was arrested on a kidnapping charge.

Officials said Williams raised Mobley as her biological daughter and gave her a different name.