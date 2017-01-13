Man sentenced to 55 years in prison for fatal beating of apartment complex manager

AURORA, Colo. — The 2010 stabbing death of 45-year-old Lyndsay Pham netted the suspect 55 years in prison.

The sentence was handed down Friday to Javier Aguirre, who was extradited from Mexico to face charges in the case.

Aguirre pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and aggravated robbery in the March 2010 homicide.

Pham owned the Descano Plaza Apartments at 11102 East 16th Avenue in Aurora, the same complex where she died.

District Attorney Dave Young said that Pham was brutally beaten and repeatedly stabbed in the office of the building.

According to officials, Aguirre and his girlfriend, Lupe Rubio, planned the robbery after taking advantage of Pham’s generosity.

Pham gave Rubio a job and a place to stay with her boyfriend. Rubio was sentenced to 17 years in prison.

The murder took place on Mar. 3, 2010, when Aguirre showed up to Pham’s office with a knife and mask covering his face.

When Aguirre realized that Pham recognized him despite the mask, he punched her in the face, breaking her nose.

He continued to attack her, punching and strangling her before stabbing her multiple times. He fled the scene, leaving Pham to die. He later turned up in Mexico.

Michael Pham, Lyndsay’s husband, agreed to a plea agreement with a sentence of 50 to 55 years in order to spare his three children from reliving the painful details of their mother’s murder during a first-degree murder trial.

According to Adams County District Judge Craig Welling, “The defendant chose to escalate this from, a robbery gone awry to a homicide. He chose to murder Ms. Pham in the most brutal manner.”