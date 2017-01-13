× Man charged after Christmas Eve crash kills 1

DENVER — A Denver man was charged with vehicular homicide Thursday following a fatal 2015 Christmas Eve crash.

The crash happened at Interstate 25 and Colfax in the early morning hours when Jorge Robles, 23, slammed the stolen car he was driving into 52-year-old Jeffrey Koontz, killing him.

Robles pleaded guilty on Nov. 17 of last year to one count of vehicular homicide and to two counts of aggravated motor vehicle theft.

Thursday’s sentence includes the statutory maximum of six years for vehicular homicide and a consecutive sentence of two years for the aggravated motor vehicle theft charges.