Looking for lasting love? Don't move to Colorado

LANSING, Mich. — If you’re on the hunt for romance, you may want to pack up and move from the Centennial state to Mississippi. A study led by a Michigan State University professor studied what may be deemed positive relationships across the United States.

To determine what may be classified as a successful relationship, researchers took measurements of attachment anxiety, clinginess and feelings of fear of being abandoned by a partner.

On the other side of the coin, factors such as attachment avoidance and a discomfort with intimacy were examined as having a role in the demise of a relationship.

The study’s rankings were based on survey data from 127,070 adults across all states.

Lead author of the study, William Chopik, admitted that love success may be influenced by regional stereotypes.

“When I think of New York, I think of the anxious Woody Allen type, and New York had one of the highest scores for attachment anxiety,” which was one of the factors included in the rankings, Chopik said.

“California, on the other hand, seems like a romantic place with beautiful sunsets, oceans and warm weather. And Utah residents are known to be very nice, warm and generous, which many people attribute to the large Mormon population.”

So, what about Colorado? Stereotypes of Coloradans include laid-back, active and entrepreneurial. Turns out, it may be a recipe for disaster. Colorado clocks in at number 43.

The saddest state for love is North Dakota, which falls all the way down to number 50. Find out where you may move to make your relationship work by checking out the entire list.