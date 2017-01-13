Jeffco Public Schools likely to oust current Superintendent in search for new leadership

GOLDEN, Colo. — A search for Superintendent of Jeffco Public Schools kicked off Thursday after a unanimous vote was cast to move forward with the process.

Dan McMinimee currently holds the title and while he is “welcome to compete for the position,” voting members of the Board of Education cited vision, inspirational leadership and trust building among the reasons they will be searching for a possible new candidate for the role.

The Board intends to hire a national firm to help with the search.

Board President Ron Mitchell indicated the decision to look for new talent was not taken lightly. “This was a tough decision; it weighs heavily on all of us,” said Mitchell. “But in the end we each voted for what we believe is the best for the future of our students, employees, and community.”

McMinimee was hired by the previous school board and his three year contract expires Jun. 30, 2017.

Board members must notify him whether they will renew his contract by Mar. 31 of this year.