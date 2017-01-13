Jammed highways, resorts expected for holiday weekend after huge snowstorms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. -- It will be a pilgrimage to the slopes this weekend, and the Colorado Department of Transportation is advising people to pack their patience along with snow gear if they are heading to the mountains.

CDOT said Interstate 70 and mountain highways will be jammed for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.

Long delays are expected as skiers and snowboarders head for resorts after strong snowstorms blanketed the mountains with several inches of fresh powder.

About 50 inches have fallen in Breckenridge and more than 90 inches at Crested Butte. Other resorts received up to 3 feet of snow.

CDOT crews have been doing avalanche mitigation work in the wake of the storms and several highways were closed because of slides. More mitigation work will be done, forcing traffic to be stopped.

CDOT is advising drivers to make sure they have full tanks of gas before heading to the mountains.

Snow will again fall mostly west of the Tunnels across the Western Slope and San Juan Mountains until Sunday.

Backcountry skiers should be extra cautious because of the very high avalanche danger.