Holiday weekend, deep snow in mountains sure to bring crowded highways

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- If you thought you were done commuting for the week, guess again.

For skiers and snowboarders, a long drive was the order of business Friday night and predicted for Monday afternoon.

Fresh powder and the long Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend are the key ingredients for a busy weekend in the High Country.

With a freezing rain forecast and possibly more avalanche mitigation for sections of I-70, CDOT is warning travelers of delays.

For the return home, Monday, CDOT is reminding drivers of the Mountain Express Lane, eastbound, from Empire to Idaho Springs. The express lane will open at 9 a.m., Monday. If you do not have an Express Lane Transponder, toll rates range from $4-to-$6 dollars, with a maximum rate of $8.