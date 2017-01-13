Federal report details health effects of marijuana use

WASHINGTON — A study revealed a mixed bag of results on the affects of using marijuana.

The study by a federal advisory panel found substantial evidence that marijuana is helpful in treating chronic pain and chemotherapy-related nausea.

But it also showed a link between smoking marijuana and developing mental health issues such as schizophrenia and low birth weight in babies.

The results are bases on 10,000 studies going back to 1999.

The lack of scientific information “poses a public health risk,” according to the report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine. Patients.

The federal government still classifies marijuana as illegal, but 28 states and the District of Columbia have made medical marijuana use legal. Eight of those states, including Colorado, have made recreational use legal.