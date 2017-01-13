Fatal accident on Interstate 25 closes lanes, delays traffic

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation and Colorado State Patrol have confirmed reports of a fatal crash on Interstate 25 at mile marker 174.

Later tweets indicated that left lanes were blocked in both directions.

UPDATE I25 – The Interstate is open both north and south in right lane only between Plum Creek and Tomah Road. — CSP Castle Rock (@CSP_CastleRock) January 13, 2017

The call came in to officials at 3:57 p.m. CDOT first tweeted about the crash at 4:20 p.m.

CRASH I-25 N of Tomah Rd;Left lanes blocked in both directions;Expect heavy delays — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) January 13, 2017

The car is in the median and the left lanes of the interstate in both directions are closed.

A later tweet reported that the driver of the car may have been crossing the interstate to use an emergency turnaround in the median.

Initial reports indicate the possibility that a driver may have been crossing the interstate to use the emergency turn around in the median. — CSP Castle Rock (@CSP_CastleRock) January 13, 2017

CDOT warns drivers to expect heavy delays.

This story is developing and we will have more information as more details become available.