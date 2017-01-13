Fatal accident on Interstate 25 closes lanes, delays traffic

Photo Gallery
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation and Colorado State Patrol have confirmed reports of a fatal crash on Interstate 25 at mile marker 174.
Later tweets indicated that left lanes were blocked in both directions.
The call came in to officials at 3:57 p.m. CDOT first tweeted about the crash at 4:20 p.m.
The car is in the median and the left lanes of the interstate in both directions are closed.
A later tweet reported that the driver of the car may have been crossing the interstate to use an emergency turnaround in the median.
CDOT warns drivers to expect heavy delays.
This story is developing and we will have more information as more details become available.