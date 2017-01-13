× Denver Broncos hire Mike McCoy, Bill Musgrave to run offense

DENVER — The Denver Broncos announced Friday night former Oakland Raiders offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave was hired as Denver’s quarterbacks coach.

Musgrave played quarterback for the Broncos in 1995-96. He has 20 years coaching experience with 18 as a quarterbacks coach or offensive coordinator.

During his NFL career, Musgrave helped four different quarterbacks to Pro Bowl seasons:

Derek Carr (2015-16)

Matt Ryan (2010)

Michael Vick (2005)

Steve Beuerlein (1999)

During his six years as a player with San Francisco and Denver Musgrave backed up Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterbacks Joe Montana, Steve Young and John Elway.

He was named Colorado High School Athlete of the Year in 1985 as a senior at Grand Junction High School.

Mike McCoy named Broncos offensive coordinator

Earlier Friday the Broncos finalized a deal to bring Mike McCoy back as offensive coordinator. He will return for what will be his fifth season as Denver’s offensive coordinator.

He won a playoff game with Tim Tebow at quarterback and then turned around and managed Peyton manning in his first year with the Broncos.

McCoy left in 2012 to be head coach at San Diego. He was just fired from that job.