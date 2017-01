Commemorative gold coin features Lady Liberty as black woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON -- A new commemorative coin from the U.S. Mint and Treasury features a fresh depiction of Lady Liberty.

With a crown of stars in her hair and a toga-like dress, she's as patriotic as ever. She's also, for the first time on an officially minted coin, portrayed as a black woman.

The United States Mint unveiled the 24-karat gold coin in commemoration of its 225th anniversary.

In the coming years, the Mint plans to give this new version of Lady Liberty a few diverse friends.

"The 2017 American Liberty 225th Anniversary Gold Coin is the first in a series of 24-karat gold coins that will feature designs which depict an allegorical Liberty in a variety of contemporary forms-including designs representing Asian-Americans, Hispanic-Americans, and Indian-Americans among others-to reflect the cultural and ethnic diversity of the United States," the Mint said in a news release.

The coins are worth $100 and they will also feature this dynamic but somewhat exasperated-looking bald eagle.

The "heads" side is called the obverse and the "tails" side is called the reverse.

The study or collection of coins is called "numismatics," so the engraving and design of coin faces is called "numismatic art," and sounds like one of the most fascinating jobs ever.

There is only one coin in circulation that features a person of color, the Sacagawea dollar.

The Sacagawea dollar is also one of two coins in circulation that features a woman. The other is the presidential coin, which features different presidents on the obverse side and the Statue of Liberty on the reverse.