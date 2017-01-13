Body cam video released in deadly Fort Collins police shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT COLLINS, Colo. -- Fort Collins police officers were cleared in a shooting that killed a suspect in August 2016. The incident was recorded by police body cameras.

Officers said the man, 63-year-old Jerry Lee Jackson, threatened them repeatedly.

After nearly five months, the police department released the body cam video of the incident on Friday.

The suspect in this case had a long history with police dating back to 1992. His record indicated mostly low level, non-violent crimes but police officers became very familiar with him.

The confrontation with Jackson took place in August after he allegedly threatened to kill his soon-to-be ex-wife. Investigators said he pulled a knife after breaking in to her home.

"He's got a knife in his hand and he's coming at us," his wife's 911 call to police said.

The video of the encounter recorded by police officers' body cameras show officers repeatedly ordering Jackson to drop the knife. They eventually deployed a stun device on him

But Jackson continued to move toward three armed police officer with the knife and they kept warning him to stop.

"Don't do that. Put it down. I'm going to shoot you man," one officer is heard saying. And then there was gunfire.

Evidence review

After reviewing all of th3e evidence in the case including death threats and violations of restraining orders by Jackson, an independent panel unanimously cleared all officers involved in the shooting. The panel ruled the officers acted properly.

"I see this actually as exemplary training," Fort Collins Police Chief John Hutto said. "These officers did everything that they should have done in trying to avoid this outcome."

Police later found out Jackson made statements that he intended to kill his estranged wife and himself, or die in a confrontation with police.

All of these factors led the department to release the video from the officers' body cameras.

"It's the right tool at the right time. I believe as more and more of these events occur ... I genuinely believe it will be a normal part of policing," Hutto said.

The chief said all of the officers involved in this shooting regret that it happened. He added their training paid off since there was no further harm to the public or any police officers.