‘Beef. It’s what’s for dinner.’ test kitchen is located in Colorado!

CENTENNIAL, Colo. -- There's a good chance many of you have heard the slogan 'Beef. It's what's for dinner.' It was made famous in television commercials and billboards across America.

To many people's surprise, the 'test kitchen' for 'Beef. It's what's for dinner.' is located in Centennial, Colorado near IKEA, inside the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association building.

"We do everything from food production to developing recipes for consumers," said Laura Hagen, Senior Culinary Director.

Hagen, along with a staff of 7 chefs come up with new recipes on a daily basis to share with the rest of the country.

Last year they whipped up 90 new beef-related recipes, easy enough for anyone to learn.

"We really want people to bring that beef home, cook it well, enjoy it and be able to continue feeling confident working with beef," Hagen explained.

The recipes her staff creates are published online for free. You can access them by clicking here.

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association is teaming up with the smartphone app 'Ibotta' through the weekend, offering fifty cents off of any beef purchase.

The discount is offered at several local and national grocery stores. You can join 'Ibotta' and receive the discount by clicking here.

To take a behind-the-scenes tour of the 'Beef. It's what's for dinner.' test kitchen, watch Kevin Torres' 'Unique 2 Colorado' report by selecting 'play' in the video above.