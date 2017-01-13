× 4 plead guilty in Golden home invasion, stabbing

GOLDEN, Colo. — Four people have pleaded guilty in a home invasion and stabbing at a Golden home in May, the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.

Cody Jones, 20, and Caleb Williams, 21, pleaded guilty to first-degree assault, first-degree burglary, attempted robbery and crime of violence on Dec. 19. Both are facing significant mandatory prison sentences, the district attorney’s office said.

Tyler Gorringe, 18, pleaded guilty to first-degree assault, first-degree burglary, attempted robbery and crime of violence on Dec. 15. Gorringe was 17 at the time of the attack but was charged as an adult. His mugshot has not been released.

Julia Johnson, 20, pleaded guilty to accessory to burglary on Jan. 3. She was the driver the night of the attack.

The four went to a home in the 1900 block of Washington Avenue on May 19 thinking it was that of a drug dealer with the intent of stealing money and drugs. But they had the wrong house.

Jesse and Jessica Swift heard a knock on the door just before 9 p.m. When Jessica Swift answered, the three men, who were wearing black bandannas, forced their way inside.

Jesse Swift came to his wife’s aid and grabbed a knife from the kitchen, stabbing one of the suspects.

Jesse Swift tried to fight back but was stabbed multiple times, including to his kidney and other lacerations, as well as a punctured lung, and spent days in the hospital.

Jessica Swift ran to a neighbor’s home to call 911 and police arrived within three minutes. She was not injured. Two children were in the basement during the invasion and were not injured, police said.

Williams and Gorringe were arrested at the scene. Johnson was arrested four days later and Jones turned himself in on July 7.

The Swifts, who are middle school teachers in Jefferson County, thanked the community in June for the support after the invasion and stabbing.