PARKER — Two homes next to each other caught fire in Parker Friday night.

Update – Firefighters battling 2 homes that are burning. No injuries reported and unknown cause at this time. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/gPiwgbdchI — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) January 14, 2017

FOX31 viewers could see the smoke from several blocks away. The scene was in the 11800 block of Horseshoe Lane.

South Metro Fire Rescue indicated the fire was under control and they were working on hot spots by 8:30 p.m.

30 minutes into the incident – under control. Working on hot spots and ventilating smoke. Investigators are on scene. pic.twitter.com/ULdRqmclPM — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) January 14, 2017

