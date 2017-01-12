What you need to survive the Outdoors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The International Sportsmen’s Exposition kicks off today and runs through Sunday at the Colorado Convention Center.

International Sportsmen's Expos' 40th anniversary in Colorado will celebrate Colorado’s fishing and hunting heritage, and spotlight today's popular outdoor activities, including kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding and off-roading--often with products that hadn't been invented when ISE came to town in 1977.

For show details, schedules and to purchase tickets visit: www.SportsExpos.com. Tickets are $17; youth 16 and under and active military enter for FREE. $5 parking and free shuttles available from Coors Field.