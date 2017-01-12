San Diego Chargers, longtime rivals of Broncos, expected to bolt to Los Angeles

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Chargers, a longtime AFC West rival of the Broncos, are expected to announce as early as Thursday that they are moving to Los Angeles for the 2017 season.

Last year, the Rams moved from St. Louis to Los Angeles, putting the NFL back in the nation’s No. 2 market for the first time since 1994.

The Chargers, who played their first season in 1960 in Los Angeles, have been in San Diego for 55 years. But years of failing to get funding for a new stadium to replace dilapidated Qualcolmm Stadium have failed.

ESPN, citing sources, said the Chargers have notified the league of their plans to move.

Last year, the Chargers were given the option of joining the Rams in Los Angeles. The deadline to make the decision is Tuesday.

The Chargers would move with the Rams into a $2.66 billion stadium in Inglewood, Calif., that is expected to open for the 2019 season.

It’s not known where the Chargers would play until the stadium is ready. The Rams are playing in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, which is also the home for USC.

Voters in San Diego in November turned down a ballot measure for $375 million in public contributions for a $1.2 billion stadium next to Qualcomm Stadium.

The NFL and the Chargers agreed to contribute $650 million, but there was still a $175 million funding gap.

The city’s contribution would have come from an increase in the city’s hotel tax, but only 43 percent of voters were in favor.