Reports: Wade Phillips leaves Broncos, becomes LA Rams defensive coordinator

DENVER — Broncos defensive coordinator Wade Phillips is leaving Denver and is the new defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams according to reports Thursday night.

Wade Phillips has agreed to terms to become Rams defensive coordinator, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 13, 2017

Phillips, 69, joins the Rams who just hired the youngest head coach in NFL history. Sean McVay is 30 years old. He was the offensive coordinator for the Washington Redskins and replaces Jeff Fisher who was fired 13 games into this season, and interim coach John Fassel.

Phillips has been coaching for 39 years and was the defensive mastermind who helped lead the Broncos to victory in Super Bowl 50 last season. His contract expired at the end of this season.

The Broncos just introduced their new head coach, Vance Joseph on Thursday.