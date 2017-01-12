Report: Deaths of 2 children, 2 adults in Colorado Springs ruled murder-suicide

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The two children and two adults found dead in a home in Colorado Springs on Tuesday night were shot in a murder-suicide, KRDO reports.

Police went to home in the 3200 block of El Morro Road about 7:30 p.m. after someone requested a welfare check. That is just west of South Academy Boulevard and El Morro Road.

The two children have been identified as 5-year-old Laela Barcenas Badillo and 8-year-old Rodolfo Barcenas Badillo Jr., KRDO reported. The woman was identified as 26-year-old Lucero Badillo Castillo.

All three died of gunshot wounds and their deaths have been ruled homicides.

The man was identified as 29-year-old Rodolfo Barcenas Alcantara. He also died of a gunshot wound and his death was ruled a suicide.