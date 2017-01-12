Pho 555, City Pub in Denver fail Restaurant Report Card

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pho 555

The Denver restaurant failed our report card with 10 critical violations in its December 2016 inspection.

An inspector ordered the restaurant to deep clean or face closure. Other violations included:

No sanitizer set up while food being prepared

Bean sprouts were not washed

Raw chicken stored next to lettuce

No paper towels in women’s restroom

The restaurant’s owner Mi Luu sent the following statement which said in part, “… We take the health and safety of our guests very seriously and regret that any violations took place. We were re-inspected and have passed the second time around …”

Pho 555 is located at 1098 South Federal Boulevard.

City Pub

A Denver inspector cited the restaurant for 11 critical violations in its last two regular inspections in December 2016 and 2015.

In December 2016, the mistakes included:

An employee handling dirty dishes then clean dishes

Chef used gloved hands to handle hamburger then touched refrigerator

Multiple cuts of meat were stored on floor

And the inspector ordered food debris, grease and grime be cleaned from the grill, fryers, floors and walls.

The restaurant did not return our calls, so we stopped by for a look.

The employee said, “We just recently had an employee meeting. We were having violations with personal items on shelves, like purses and stuff like that. Now, we have drawers that we put those in and any kind of drink that we have has to have a cap on it."

FOX31’s Erika Gonzalez asked, “What are you doing for cleanliness?”

The worker said, “Every single day we clean the fryer and change the grease out every day.”

City Pub is at 3575 South Yosemite Street in Denver.

Hilario’s Mexican Restaurant

The long-time favorite Mexican restaurant in Lakewood scored two inspections without critical violations and gets our "A" for the week. Owner Claudia Banuelos said it’s a team effort.

“We try to keep a system and we just follow the system. Everybody is pretty good at it and they just know what we expect and what we are supposed to do. We have been working very hard for many years. We’ve been in business 30 some years and I think this is an honor,” Banuelos said.

Hilario’s is at 955 South Kipling Parkway.

How restaurants appear on our Report Card

Restaurant Report Card airs on FOX31 News at 9 p.m. each Thursday and Channel 2 News at 4 p.m. each Friday. It features health inspections in the city and county of Denver, Jefferson County, Weld County and restaurants under the jurisdiction of the Tri-County Health Department. The Tri-County Health Department includes Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.

An inspection is a “snapshot” of what is happening during the day and time of the inspection. On any given day, a restaurant could have more or fewer violations than noted in an inspection. Also, at the time of an inspection, violations are recorded and can be corrected prior to the inspector leaving the restaurant. If violations are not corrected, a follow-up inspection is scheduled.

The criteria used to give a restaurant a failing grade includes the evaluation of two unannounced inspections by county health inspectors. A failing restaurant must have five critical violations on their most recent regular inspection and five critical violations on the previous regular inspection. The restaurant may also fail for ten or more violations in one inspection. Health inspectors may conduct critical or follow-up inspections, due to the number of critical violations found during a regular inspection. Those inspections may also be considered for our reports. We recognize restaurants with two perfect regular inspections in a row by awarding them an A.

Check your favorite restaurants