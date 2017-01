× New Chargers logo sparks lots of jokes

The Chargers announced Thursday that they were moving from San Diego to Los Angeles and released their new logo.

People were not impressed.

*checks mentions*

*squints*

*clears throat* for the record, us & the @dodgers are just friends https://t.co/jBoJhZlYVD — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) January 12, 2017

The Chargers' new logo looks like the logo of a football team in a movie where there's a football game but the movie isn't about football. — Kyle Madson (@KyleAMadson) January 12, 2017

But many, including other college and professional teams, were inspired to create their own knock-off logos.

BREAKING: #EMUEagles debut new logo in honor of Chargers move to LA #Chargers pic.twitter.com/bgmRG35mUz — EMU Athletics (@EMUAthletics) January 12, 2017