Netflix users targeted by email scam seeking credit card, account information

LOS GATOS, Calif. -- Heads up, Netflix users.

A cybersecurity firm says Netflix customers should know about an email scam designed to get private information.

According to FireEye Labs, some Netflix customers are receiving emails asking them to update their account information. A link redirects customers to a page that looks like an official Netflix login page.

But the page is a fake. Scammers are trying to get people to give up personal information, including their name, address, credit card number and Social Security number.

On its website, Netflix said it will never ask for personal information in an email, including payment information, Social Security numbers and account passwords.

The company said anyone who receives a suspicious email that purports to be from the company to send it to phishing@netflix.com.

FireEye Labs said the phishing websites no longer appear to be active, but the case serves as a reminder to keep a close eye on your email and look for anything suspicious.

Netflix also has information with tips to keep accounts secure.