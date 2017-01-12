People struggling with insomnia often turn to non-prescription sleep medications. These sleep remedies may be habit forming and are only intended for short term use. A survey by Consumer Reports found that 18 percent of people who said they’d taken such over-the-counter drugs in the past year did so on a daily basis. And 41 percent said they’d taken them for a year or longer.
Many misuse over-the-counter sleep aids
