Make Your Double-Chin SINGLE Again!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One of the most difficult places to slim down is the double-chin. Becky Vanicelli, a Registered Nurse and Owner of Ageless Expressions Medspa, along with her laser expert Lorenzo Kunze, explain an easy way to melt that fat under the chin and tighten the skin. They are offering the combination, one-two punch, of the Kybella Injection and Fractional CO2 Laser for just $1,299 to the first 15 people who call now. That's 40% off the regular price! Call now at 1-844-734-3537.