Local cupcake shop is ‘One of the Best’ in America!

GOLDEN, Colo. -- The sweet smell of success is lingering around 12th Street in Golden, where 'Gold Mine Cupcakes' is located.

Not only did the cupcake shop wrap up a banner year in 2016, but it was topped off by a special recognition.

"We didn’t even know it until someone came in and said they were touring all 16 shops," said Sara Rutter, the shop's owner.

The 16 shops the customer was referring to are part of MSN's list of the 16 'Best Cupcake Bakeries in America'.

Rutter and her family were surprised and thrilled, given the fact they've only been in business for four years.

"Just because we were in my mom’s kitchen a while ago with one oven and here we are with multiple ovens and being called one of the best bakeries in the country!" Rutter said with pride.

'Gold Mine Cupcakes' is family owned and operated. Aside from Rutter, her mother, father, sister and brother-in-law (as well as 3 non-related employees) work at the bakery.

"We love Golden, we love cupcakes... So it’s a fun community to be a part of!" Rutter said.

The bakery is open five days a week and has become a favorite among locals. In 2016, Gold Mine Cupcakes worked 85 weddings and more recently did an event where they had to bake 6,000 cupcakes!

"We develop our own recipes and everything is made from scratch," Rutter added.

With 35 different flavors to choose from, 'Gold Mine Cupcakes' has a lot to offer. Adding 'one of the best cupcake bakeries in the nation' to its list, is just icing on the (cup)cake.

