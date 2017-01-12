Light snow possible for Denver metro area; mountains hammered again

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Light snow showers are expected across Denver and the Front Range on Thursday as another cold front barrels into the state.

The winds will shift northeast in the afternoon as the front races in and temperatures will drop from the low 40s into the low 30s.

The snow is not a lock, but there is a 50 percent chance of up to 1 inch of accumulation.

The final round of mountain snow will begin in the afternoon and continue into Friday morning. Another 4-12 inches of accumulation are possible on top of the heavy snow that is already on the ground.

Avalanche warnings will remain in effect, with a rare extreme avalanche warning issued in the mountains near Crested Butte and Gunnison, where nearly 8 feet of snow have fallen.

Mountain snow will continue Friday, but will taper off. It will be quiet along the Front Range with highs in the mid-30s.

The weekend looks to be mixed, with dry conditions along the Front Range and highs in the low 40s.

On Sunday and Monday, the tail end of another Pineapple Express storm could potentially impact the Front Range with snow.