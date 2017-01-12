× Light snow expected in Denver, slick roads possible Thursday night

DENVER — We are expecting light snow to develop through the evening hours Thursday and last until about 10 p.m. The snow will fall up and down the Front Range and across metro Denver. Light accumulation of up to 2″ is possible. Roads could turn slick once the sun sets.

RELATED: Track the progress of the storm with Pinpoint Weather interactive radar

Mountain Snow: Bands of snow will continue to fall across the Colorado mountains. Some of the bands could be heavy at times. The northern mountains are looking at another 2-4″ while areas south of I-70 could see snow totals from 3-6″ overnight into Friday.

More snow is expected on Friday with additional accumulations of up to 4″. Avalanche danger remains high. And, there are WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES in places across western & southern Colorado for poor travel.

Wintry Weekend: We will start the weekend off with dry weather in Denver and highs in the seasonal low 40s. We are expecting another storm system to slide across southern Colorado dumping snow in the mountains there and snow and freezing rain across southeast Colorado.

The northern edge of that storm system looks to throw snow up into the metro Denver on Sunday into Monday with accumulation of 2-5″ possible. Stay tuned on this storm for travel trouble.

Pinpoint Weather App: Interactive radar on your phone:

Download it now: iPhone / Android