Himalayan rock salt lamps recalled for shock and fire hazards

Michaels is recalling several types of Himalayan rock salt lamps sold under the Lumière brand.

“The dimmer switch and/or outlet plug can overheat and ignite, posing shock and fire hazards,” the Michaels website states.

The lamps are pink in color and are mounted on a wooden base or in a black metal basket, the website states.

The recall covers the Rock of Gibraltar Lamp, Carnival of Lights and Basket of Rocks models, pictured below.

The lamps were sold at Michaels stores from July 2016 through Nov. 2016.