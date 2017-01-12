Himalayan rock salt lamps recalled for shock and fire hazards

Michaels is recalling several types of Himalayan rock salt lamps sold under the Lumière brand.

“The dimmer switch and/or outlet plug can overheat and ignite, posing shock and fire hazards,” the Michaels website states.

The lamps are pink in color and are mounted on a wooden base or in a black metal basket, the website states.

The recall covers the Rock of Gibraltar Lamp, Carnival of Lights and Basket of Rocks models, pictured below.

rock-of-gibraltar basket-of-rocks carnival-of-lights

The lamps were sold at Michaels stores from July 2016 through Nov. 2016.

Consumers should immediately stop using the lamps and return them to any Michaels store for a full refund.

Consumers can contact Michaels at 800-642-4235 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. MT Monday through Friday or online at www.michaels.com.

 

 